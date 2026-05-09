Sri Lankas tourist arrivals surpass 900,000 so far this year

Sri Lankas tourist arrivals surpass 900,000 so far this year

May 9, 2026   09:58 am

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) reports that more than 900,000 tourists have visited Sri Lanka so far this year.

According to the Authority, a total of 904,855 tourist arrivals were recorded between January 1 and May 6. 

The majority of these visitors were Indian nationals, accounting for 200,796 arrivals. Significant numbers of tourists also arrived from the United Kingdom, Russia, Germany, and China, it said.

The SLTDA further noted that 28,578 tourists arrived in the country during the first six days of May (May 1 to May 6).

However, an analysis of the data indicates that daily tourist arrivals in April and May have declined significantly compared to the figures recorded during January, February, and March.

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