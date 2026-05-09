26-year-old arrested with over 4kg heroin and Ice in Madiwela

A 26-year-old man has been arrested with heroin and ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) during a raid carried out by the Western Province South Crime Division in the Madiwela area.

The police said the suspect was taken into custody following a raid conducted on a tip-off received by the division.

During the operation, officers recovered 1 kilogram and 58 grams of heroin and 3 kilograms and 34 grams of ‘Ice’ from the suspect’s possession.

The suspect has been identified as a resident of the Madiwela area, and further investigations are being conducted by the Western Province South Crime Division.