26-year-old arrested with over 4kg heroin and Ice in Madiwela

26-year-old arrested with over 4kg heroin and Ice in Madiwela

May 9, 2026   10:08 am

A 26-year-old man has been arrested with heroin and ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) during a raid carried out by the Western Province South Crime Division in the Madiwela area.

The police said the suspect was taken into custody following a raid conducted on a tip-off received by the division.

During the operation, officers recovered 1 kilogram and 58 grams of heroin and 3 kilograms and 34 grams of ‘Ice’ from the suspect’s possession.

The suspect has been identified as a resident of the Madiwela area, and further investigations are being conducted by the Western Province South Crime Division.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ministers address questions on investigation into former SriLankan CEO Kapila Chandrasena's death (English)

Ministers address questions on investigation into former SriLankan CEO Kapila Chandrasena's death (English)

Ministers address questions on investigation into former SriLankan CEO Kapila Chandrasena's death (English)

Vietnam-Sri Lanka upgrade ties to Comprehensive Partnership during President Tô Lâms visit(English)

Vietnam-Sri Lanka upgrade ties to Comprehensive Partnership during President Tô Lâms visit(English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm