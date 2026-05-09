No fertilizer shortage for Yala Season - Minister Lal Kantha

Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation, K. D. Lal Kantha, has confirmed that there will be no shortage of fertilizer for any crops during the ongoing Yala season.

He made these remarks while addressing the media following a special discussion on the fertilizer sector held yesterday at the National Agriculture Information and Communication Centre in Gannoruwa.

The Minister stated that sufficient fertilizer stocks required for the Yala season are currently available in the country and are being distributed through Agrarian Service Centres.

He further noted that the Government has decided to resume private-sector fertilizer distribution as usual, following its temporary suspension at the Government’s request.

While acknowledging delays in distribution in certain areas, he said that a structured programme has been introduced to address these issues and ensure an uninterrupted fertilizer supply in the future.

He also warned that legal action has been initiated against individuals and groups spreading false and misleading information regarding fertilizer availability.

In addition, the Minister announced that Cabinet approval has already been granted for the importation of fertilizer required for the upcoming Maha season, with both the public and private sectors collaborating in the implementation process.

He further stated that steps have been taken to promote the use of high-yield, next-generation fertilizers and to expand fertilizer application based on soil testing to improve agricultural productivity.