Discussions held on establishing national mechanism to prevent drowning incidents

Discussions held on establishing national mechanism to prevent drowning incidents

May 9, 2026   11:00 am

A preliminary high-level discussion on the formulation of an integrated national mechanism to prevent drowning incidents and strengthen lifesaving efforts was held recently at the Parliament Complex.

The primary objective of the meeting was to establish a multi-sectoral, integrated programme aimed at minimizing loss of life due to drowning and enhancing public safety across the country.

The discussion was co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara, Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Madhura Seneviratne, and Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs Dinindu Saman Hennayake.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Minister of Defence noted that fatalities due to drowning constitute not only a social concern but also a critical public safety and national security issue. He further emphasized that the absence of a structured safety mechanism poses a significant risk to national interests.

During the session, the Deputy Minister of Education proposed that water safety awareness be integrated into the national school curriculum. Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs highlighted the need to establish a volunteer lifesaving network by engaging youth through specialized training programmes.

A group of senior officials and experts representing the Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, Sri Lanka Coast Guard, Disaster Management Centre, Civil Security Department, Sri Lanka Police, and Sri Lanka Life Saving (SLSS) participated in the meeting and shared their insights on the proposed national mechanism.

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