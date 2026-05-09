Udaya Gammanpila arrives at Kuliyapitiya Police to provide statement

The leader of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya and former Member of Parliament, Udaya Gammanpila, has reportedly arrived at the Kuliyapitiya Police Station this morning (09) to provide a statement in connection with the recent death of a Treasury official.

Gammanpila had recently made comments regarding the incident during a press conference.

Following these remarks, the Police Media Spokesperson stated that steps would be taken to record a statement from Udaya Gammanpila regarding the claims he had made.