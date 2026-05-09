Udaya Gammanpila arrives at Kuliyapitiya Police to provide statement

Udaya Gammanpila arrives at Kuliyapitiya Police to provide statement

May 9, 2026   11:13 am

The leader of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya and former Member of Parliament, Udaya Gammanpila, has reportedly arrived at the Kuliyapitiya Police Station this morning (09) to provide a statement in connection with the recent death of a Treasury official.

Gammanpila had recently made comments regarding the incident during a press conference.

Following these remarks, the Police Media Spokesperson stated that steps would be taken to record a statement from Udaya Gammanpila regarding the claims he had made.

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