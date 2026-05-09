47-year-old killed with sharp weapon in Ambalangoda

A 47-year-old resident of Balapitiya was reportedly attacked to death using a sharp weapon following an escalation of a dispute within the Ambalangoda Police Division.

Ambalangoda Police initiated investigations after receiving information that the victim had succumbed to injuries sustained in a sharp-weapon attack while receiving treatment at Ambalangoda Hospital.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the murder was committed last afternoon (08) after a dispute between the deceased and another individual intensified, resulting in the victim being assaulted with a weapon.

The suspect has fled the area, and the Ambalangoda Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend him.