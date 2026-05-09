PUCSL approves 18% electricity tariff increase for consumers exceeding 180 units

PUCSL approves 18% electricity tariff increase for consumers exceeding 180 units

May 9, 2026   12:57 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved an 18% increase in electricity tariffs for domestic consumers using more than 180 units per month, applicable to the second and third quarters of 2026, with effect from Monday (May 11).

However, the commission has stated that there will be no revision in electricity tariffs for domestic consumers who consume fewer than 180 units per month.

The PUCSL said it granted approval for the tariff increase based on three primary factors, including an estimated revenue deficit of approximately Rs. 38 billion arising from rising electricity costs, which is expected to affect both the current and upcoming quarters.

Despite this, the commission noted that, following the Government’s written commitment to provide a subsidy of Rs. 15 billion, the tariff revision will affect only around 5% of the total electricity consumer base.

Accordingly, the PUCSL further clarified that this tariff increase will not apply to the remaining 95% of electricity consumers.

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