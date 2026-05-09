Weather advisory issued for heavy rainfall in several areas

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for heavy rainfall in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-Central, Northern provinces and in Galle, Matara, and Kurunegala districts.

The advisory issued at noon today (09) will remain in effect until 8.30 a.m. tomorrow (10).

Accordingly, due to the influence of the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, heavy rainfalls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-Central and Northern provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts, it added.

Therefore, the general public has been advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy rain, strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.