The investigation into the death of former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SriLankan Airlines, Kapila Chandrasena, has been handed over to the Colombo Crime Division (CCD).

A five-member judicial medical board headed by Colombo Chief Judicial Medical Officer has been appointed to conduct a post-mortem examination into the death of Chandrasena in accordance with an order issued yesterday (08) by Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena.

Accordingly, the post-mortem examination is currently underway, officials said.

The body of Chandrasena, whose death is suspected to have been caused by suicide, was discovered last morning (08) at a residence located on Pedris Road, Kollupitiya.

Accordingly, the post-mortem examination commenced this morning at the Institute of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology in Colombo.

Chandrasena died under suspicious circumstances in the context of a warrant issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court to arrest him and produce before the court.

He had previously been remanded for 54 days in connection with the alleged acceptance of USD 2 million in bribes linked to the controversial Airbus deal in 2013, and was granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on May 05.

At the time, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be released on a cash bail of Rs. 500,000 and three sureties of Rs. 1 million each.

However, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) later informed the court through a motion that Chandrasena had allegedly paid two individuals Rs. 15,000 each to appear as bail signatories and furnish the sureties of Rs. 1 million each.

After considering the request made by the Bribery Commission to remand Kapila Chandrasena until the conclusion of the trial for breach of bail conditions, the Magistrate issued a new warrant for his arrest.

Chandrasena died in a context where he had been scheduled to appear before the court yesterday in accordance with that warrant.