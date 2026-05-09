Defence Secretary holds bilateral discussions with Vietnams Deputy PM

Defence Secretary holds bilateral discussions with Vietnams Deputy PM

May 9, 2026   06:23 pm

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha engaged in a high-level diplomatic discussion with General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Vietnam, and his accompanying delegation in Colombo. 

The meeting on Friday (8 May) focused on strengthening long-standing bilateral ties and enhancing defence cooperation between the two nations, a statement said. 

During the cordial discussion, the Defence Secretary expressed his sincere gratitude to the Government of Vietnam and the visiting delegation for their continued support.

The Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister emphasized Vietnam’s commitment to working closely with Sri Lanka’s defence sector, focusing on mutual interests. He also congratulating Sri Lanka on its progress and reaffirming a shared vision for a secure and cooperative future.

The Vietnamese delegation included high-ranking officials, Lt. Gen. Tran Cong Chinh (Director General of GDDI), Lt. Gen. Vu Thanh Van (Director General of the Foreign Relations Department), and Sr. Col. Nguyen Ngoc Dai (Vietnamese Defence Attaché to India). Representing the Sri Lankan Ministry of Defence were the Senior Additional Secretary, the Military Liaison Officer, and other senior officials.

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