Low-pressure area likely to form near Sri Lanka on May 11

The Department of Meteorology says that the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka is likely to develop into a low-pressure area around the 11th of May.

Therefore, the prevailing showery conditions over the island are expected to continue during the next few days, it said, adding that cloudy skies are expected over most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island after 1.00 pm while heavy rainfall above 100 mm is likely at some places, the department added.

Showers are likely in the Western, Southern, Eastern and Northern provinces during the morning too.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.