18% electricity tariff hike on consumers exceeding 180 units is extortion - Sajith

18% electricity tariff hike on consumers exceeding 180 units is extortion - Sajith

May 9, 2026   06:49 pm

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa claims that the government’s decision to increase electricity tariffs is a way of placing the burden of importing substandard coal on the shoulders of electricity consumers in the country.

Making a special statement regarding the increase in electricity tariffs, the Opposition Leader states that despite the request not to place the burden of this substandard coal on electricity consumers in the country, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) and the government have implemented the proposal to increase electricity tariffs by 18%.

Also alleging that this increase in electricity tariffs is the government attempting to extort businessmen and industrialists, the Opposition Leader stated that the upper middle-class, businessmen, industrialists and entrepreneurs have been severely affected by the imposition of these new electricity tariffs for electricity consumers exceeding 180 units.

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