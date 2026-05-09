Water supply suspended in several areas including Kaduwela

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says a sudden breakdown has occurred in the main water supply line carrying water from Ambathale to the Kaduwela area.

As a result, the water supply to several areas, including Kaduwela, will be temporarily suspended from 7.30 p.m. today (09) until 1.00 p.m. tomorrow (10), it said.

The affected areas include Kaduwela, Kothalawala, Weliwita, Hewagama, Korathota, Bomiriya, Nawagamuwa, Ranala and Kahanthota, according to the NWSDB