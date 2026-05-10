Heavy falls above 100 mm expected in most places over the island

Heavy falls above 100 mm expected in most places over the island

May 10, 2026   06:47 am

The low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka is likely to develop into a low-pressure area around May 11, the Department of Meteorology said.  

Therefore, the prevailing showery conditions over the island are expected to continue during the next few days. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most places over the island, and cloudy skies are expected over the island, the Met. Department said. 

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, North-western and Northern provinces and in Anuradhapura district, it added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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