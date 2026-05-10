Four schools in Deniyaya to remain closed for two days amid spreading illness

Four schools in Deniyaya to remain closed for two days amid spreading illness

May 10, 2026   07:08 am

Four schools in the Deniyaya Education Zone that were temporarily closed due to a rapidly spreading flu outbreak among schoolchildren will remain closed for two more days.

Deniyaya Zonal Education Director Nishaka Hettiarachchi stated that the decision was taken on the recommendation of health authorities as a measure to control the spread of the illness.

Accordingly, Deniyaya Central College, Deniyaya Rajapaksha Maha Vidyalaya, Deniyaya St. Matthew’s Bilingual Maha Vidyalaya, and Pallegama Siddhartha Vidyalaya will remain closed tomorrow (11) and the following day (12).  

The four schools in the Deniyaya Education Zone were initially closed temporarily on May 7 and 8 due to the rapid spread of the flu-like illness among students.

However, Southern Province Education Secretary N.K.R. Pathirana said the decision to extend the closure was taken following health sector advice after considering the continued spread of the illness among students in the affected schools.

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