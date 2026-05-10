Sri Lankan passenger arrested with over 4 kg of hashish at BIA

Sri Lankan passenger arrested with over 4 kg of hashish at BIA

May 10, 2026   07:46 am

A Sri Lankan passenger who had arrived in the country carrying a consignment of the narcotic ‘hashish’ has been arrested by officers of the Airport Police Narcotics Bureau  (PNB) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) earlier today (10).

The suspect, a 24-year-old resident of Grandpass, Colombo, had arrived at the BIA at around 12.30 a.m. onboard a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok, Thailand, Ada Derana reporter said. 

Upon inspection of his luggage, officers had discovered 15 chocolate-style packages containing hashish. 

Investigations revealed that the suspect had smuggled in a total of 4 kilograms and 778 grams of hashish concealed inside the parcels.

According to the Police Narcotics Bureau, the street value of the seized drugs is estimated at nearly Rs. 47.7 million.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today, where investigators are expected to seek detention orders for further inquiries.

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