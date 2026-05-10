Spill gates opened in 9 major reservoirs amid heavy rainfall

Due to the prevailing rainfall, nine major reservoirs and five medium-scale reservoirs operated by the Department of Irrigation are currently spilling, the department announced.

Director of Irrigation and Water Management Engineer H.M.D.P.S.D. Herath stated that the spilling reservoirs include the Lunugamwehera Reservoir, Weheragala Reservoir, Rajanganaya Reservoir, and Deduru Oya Reservoir.

Among them, six spill gates of the Lunugamwehera Reservoir have been opened, releasing over 4,000 cubic feet of water per second into the Kirindi Oya. Similarly, six spill gates of the Weheragala Reservoir have been opened, discharging more than 1,400 cubic feet of water per second into the Menik Ganga.

In addition, eight spill gates of the Rajanganaya Reservoir have been opened, releasing over 9,300 cubic feet of water per second into the Kala Oya, while four spill gates of the Deduru Oya Reservoir have been opened, discharging 5,500 cubic feet of water per second into the Deduru Oya.

Furthermore, three spill gates of the Alikota Ara Reservoir have been opened, releasing over 500 cubic feet of water per second into the Kirindi Oya.

Authorities have urged residents living in low-lying areas downstream of these reservoirs, as well as those residing near the reservoirs, to remain alert regarding spill notifications and water release levels.

The Irrigation Department further noted that the volume of water being released may change depending on incoming water levels and future rainfall conditions, stressing the importance of closely monitoring official announcements related to reservoir water levels and spill gate operations.