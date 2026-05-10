Corpse found floating near Colombo Port sparks police inquiry

Corpse found floating near Colombo Port sparks police inquiry

May 10, 2026   10:18 am

An investigation has been launched by the Sri Lanka Police following reports of a body found in the sea off the coast near the Port of Colombo.

According to police, the identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed.

The deceased is described as a man approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, with short hair and a beard. He was reportedly wearing black shorts and a brown shirt at the time he was found.

The body has been placed at the mortuary of the National Hospital of Sri Lanka, while the Colombo Harbour Police are conducting further investigations.

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