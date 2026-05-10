Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C. Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday (May 10, 2026), putting an end to almost six decades of alternating rule by the State’s two dominant Dravidian parties — DMK and AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday (May 9, 2026) appointed Vijay Chief Minister-designate after he secured the support of 120 MLAs-elect in the 234-member House.

Vijay took the oath at Nehru Stadium in Chennai at 10 a.m on Sunday (May 10, 2026). Nine other Ministers, including some senior TVK leaders, will also be sworn in. Mr. Vijay will head a coalition government with the Congress as a partner.

The Governor has also directed Vijay to seek a vote of confidence in the Assembly on or before May 13. The nail-biting political uncertainty that prevailed over the last few days ended on Saturday (May 9) evening, when the VCK and the IUML extended their support, taking the TVK’s tally to 120.

Later, Vijay called on the Governor at Lok Bhavan in Chennai, and handed over letters of support from the Congress, CPI, CPI (M), VCK and IUML.

Source: The Hindu

--Agencies