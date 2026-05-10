Sri Lanka President extends congratulations to Vijay on appointment as TN Chief Minister

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has extended its congratulations to C. Joseph Vijay following his swearing-in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, highlighting the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties between Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), President Anura emphasized that the two regions are closely connected through shared heritage, enterprise, and long-standing relationships across generations.

He further noted that both sides stand to benefit from expanding economic cooperation as Sri Lanka and India continue to strengthen bilateral relations.

The message also expressed confidence in future collaboration, stating that closer engagement within the India–Sri Lanka partnership would help advance mutual prosperity and development.

President’s full message:

‘‘Congratulations to Hon. C. Joseph Vijay on being sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu are connected through history, culture, enterprise, and enduring people-to-people ties across generations. Our future holds immense economic promise and opportunity as Sri Lanka and India continue to build ever closer ties and a stronger partnership.I look forward to working together, within the strong India–Sri Lanka partnership, towards greater prosperity and progress.

The people of Sri Lanka join me in wishing you and the people of Tamil Nadu every success."