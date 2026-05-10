Sri Lanka President extends congratulations to Vijay on appointment as TN Chief Minister

Sri Lanka President extends congratulations to Vijay on appointment as TN Chief Minister

May 10, 2026   10:52 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has extended its congratulations to C. Joseph Vijay following his swearing-in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, highlighting the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties between Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), President Anura emphasized that the two regions are closely connected through shared heritage, enterprise, and long-standing relationships across generations. 

He further noted that both sides stand to benefit from expanding economic cooperation as Sri Lanka and India continue to strengthen bilateral relations.  

The message also expressed confidence in future collaboration, stating that closer engagement within the India–Sri Lanka partnership would help advance mutual prosperity and development.

President’s full message: 

‘‘Congratulations to Hon. C. Joseph Vijay on being sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu are connected through history, culture, enterprise, and enduring people-to-people ties across generations. Our future holds immense economic promise and opportunity as Sri Lanka and India continue to build ever closer ties and a stronger partnership.I look forward to working together, within the strong India–Sri Lanka partnership, towards greater prosperity and progress.
The people of Sri Lanka join me in wishing you and the people of Tamil Nadu every success."

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

18% electricity tariff hike on consumers exceeding 180 units is 'extortion', claims Sajith (English)

18% electricity tariff hike on consumers exceeding 180 units is 'extortion', claims Sajith (English)

18% electricity tariff hike on consumers exceeding 180 units is 'extortion', claims Sajith (English)

Post-mortem examination carried out on death of Kapila Chadrasena (English)

Post-mortem examination carried out on death of Kapila Chadrasena (English)

PUCSL approves 18% electricity tariff increase for consumers exceeding 180 units (English)

PUCSL approves 18% electricity tariff increase for consumers exceeding 180 units (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ministers address questions on investigation into former SriLankan CEO Kapila Chandrasena's death (English)

Ministers address questions on investigation into former SriLankan CEO Kapila Chandrasena's death (English)

Vietnam-Sri Lanka upgrade ties to Comprehensive Partnership during President Tô Lâms visit(English)

Vietnam-Sri Lanka upgrade ties to Comprehensive Partnership during President Tô Lâms visit(English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.08