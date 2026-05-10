Met Department forecasts surge in rainfall across Sri Lanka

Met Department forecasts surge in rainfall across Sri Lanka

May 10, 2026   11:50 am

A significant increase in rainfall is expected across the country over the next few days, according to Malith Fernando, a meteorologist attached to the Department of Meteorology.

Speaking at a media briefing held today (10) by the Department of Government Information on prevailing weather conditions, he said that the rainy conditions experienced during the past several days are expected to persist in the days ahead.

He further stated that the atmospheric disturbance currently prevailing in the lower atmosphere has the potential to intensify into a low-pressure area by tomorrow (11).

Fernando emphasized that the prevailing weather pattern is not yet a full monsoon situation, but rather a pre-monsoon condition. He noted that, with the development of the low-pressure system, monsoon conditions are likely to establish by around May 20, bringing associated weather changes to the island.

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