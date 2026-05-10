Ten injured in accident on Southern Expressway

Ten people have been injured in a road accident that occurred near the 154th milestone on the Beliatta–Kasagala section of the Southern Expressway, police stated.

The injured have been admitted to the Tangalle Base Hospital for treatment.

The accident took place when a car carrying a group of Electricity Board employees from Panadura, en route to Kataragama, collided with the rear of a lorry travelling ahead of it.

Following the impact, the lorry is also reported to have overturned.

Further investigations are underway.