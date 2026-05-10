Yal Devi train services to resume tomorrow

The Yal Devi train service, which operates between Colombo Fort and Kankesanthurai, will resume operations from tomorrow (11), the Department of Railways has announced.

Accordingly, the train will run from Colombo Fort to Kankesanthurai on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The return service from Kankesanthurai to Colombo Fort will operate only on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

The train will consist of four air-conditioned first-class carriages.

Passengers can reserve tickets via the official website of the Department of Railways or by visiting railway stations that offer seat reservation facilities, the Department noted.