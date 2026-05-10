Increased electricity tariffs to take effect from tomorrow amid public backlash

The increased electricity tariffs are scheduled to take effect from tomorrow (11).

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) approved an increase of up to 18 percent in electricity tariffs for consumer categories using more than 180 units.

The revision applies to the second and third quarters of the year, while authorities note that the adjustment has been made following a revised cost estimate submitted by the National System Operator (Pvt) Ltd (NSO) on April 27.

The proposal cited rising fuel prices and increased electricity generation costs as key factors behind the revision.

Under the new tariff structure, domestic consumers using between 0 and 180 units will not be affected. However, households exceeding the 180-unit threshold will face increased charges, depending on usage levels.

Accordingly, consumers using 210 units will see their electricity bill rise from Rs. 9,570 to Rs. 11,330, an increase of Rs. 1,760. Those consuming 240 units will experience a Rs. 2,210 increase, bringing their total bill to Rs. 14,330.

Similarly, users consuming 270 units and 300 units will face increases of Rs. 2,660 and Rs. 3,110 respectively, the PUCSL noted.

Meanwhile, the government has pledged a Rs. 15 billion subsidy aimed at cushioning the impact on consumers, with officials stating that nearly 95 percent of electricity users will remain unaffected by the revision.

The tariff increase has also drawn criticism from several stakeholders, with concerns raised over its impact on households and businesses amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

Those involved in several industries have lamented the proposed electricity tariff increase and have indicated they have left with no choice but to increase their charges.

According, unions over 60,000 businesses will be impacted in addition to places of worship.

They have demanded that the increase be reversed and provided concession to the general public.