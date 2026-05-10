Factory in Homagama sealed over production of substandard iron rods

The Consumer Affairs Authority has taken steps to seal a factory in the Homagama Industrial Zone after it was found producing substandard iron rods without the mandatory SLS certification.

Officials carried out a sudden inspection at the premises yesterday (09) based on information received, during which the violations were uncovered.

Investigations revealed that the factory had been operating for approximately three years and had been manufacturing and distributing 6mm iron rods to the market alongside other products, without meeting required quality standards.

Authorities confirmed that the iron rods were produced and released to the market without the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLS) certification, which is mandatory for such products.

Following the findings, the Consumer Affairs Authority sealed the factory premises and stated that further investigations are underway.

The Authority also noted that legal action will be initiated against the company for manufacturing and distributing steel rods without the required SLS certification mark.