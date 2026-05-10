Teachers Training College final examination for 2023/2024 to begin tomorrow

Teachers Training College final examination for the 2023/2024 academic years is scheduled to commence tomorrow (11), the Department of Examinations has announced.

The examination, which includes practical assessments, will be conducted until May 17 at three designated examination centres.

The Department noted that admission cards for candidates have already been dispatched to Teachers’ Colleges via post.

Additionally, candidates are also able to download their admission cards by visiting the official website of the Department of Examinations at www.doenets.lk.