Tamil Nadu CM Vijay signs three key welfare schemes on Day One

New Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay signed documents related to three major welfare and governance initiatives on his very first day in office after assuming charge as the 17th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The initiatives focus on women’s safety, youth welfare, and public wellbeing.

‘Singappen Athiradi Padai’ for women’s safety

As part of his first official decisions, Vijay launched a new special security unit named “Singappen Athiradi Padai” aimed at ensuring women’s safety across Tamil Nadu. According to the government, the special wing will function exclusively to strengthen women’s security in all regions of the state. Vijay signed the order officially constituting the unit as his first file after taking charge.

200 units of free electricity

In another major announcement, Vijay approved a scheme providing 200 units of free electricity once every two months for households in Tamil Nadu. The move comes in addition to the existing scheme under which consumers currently receive 100 units of free electricity.

Anti-drug units in all districts

The Chief Minister also signed orders to establish dedicated anti-drug prevention units in every district of Tamil Nadu as part of efforts to create a “drug-free Tamil Nadu” and protect youngsters from substance abuse.

Vijay’s emotional speech

During his swearing-in ceremony, Vijay delivered an emotional address, recalling his humble beginnings and thanking the people for placing their trust in him.

Vijay said he did not come from a royal background and understood poverty and hunger firsthand as the son of an assistant director who struggled to succeed in cinema. “I am one among your family,” he said, adding that the people first gave him a place in cinema and had now brought him into politics. He described his political entry as an effort to repay his “debt of gratitude” to the public.

The new Chief Minister acknowledged the hardships, insults, and criticism he faced during his political journey and thanked supporters who stood by him despite the challenges. “I am not a magician or a divine figure. I will do what is realistically possible,” he said.

Speaking about the state’s financial condition, Vijay claimed that Tamil Nadu was burdened with debts exceeding ₹10 lakh crore and alleged that the state treasury had been “completely drained.” He said his government had taken charge in a difficult situation and announced that a white paper detailing the financial status of the state would soon be released.

“We will first present a report on the condition of the Tamil Nadu government to the people and then move forward. I will not do anything secretly. Everything will be transparent,” he assured, while asking the public to give his government some time.

Vijay also promised strict action against drug abuse and said protecting the youth from narcotics would be one of his administration’s priorities. Stressing that all 8 crore people of Tamil Nadu were equal to him, he said, “Whether friends or enemies, everyone is my people.”

The Chief Minister further vowed that he would never misuse public money and asserted that corruption would not be tolerated even within his own administration.

“This Vijay will never do wrong. Even those who are with me in government will not be spared if they commit mistakes,” he said.

During the event, Vijay also thanked children present at the ceremony, saying their support played a role in his victory, and promised to work towards fulfilling their needs.

Calling it “a new beginning,” Vijay concluded his speech by describing his government as the start of “a real secular and social justice era” in Tamil Nadu.

Source: India.com

-- Agencies