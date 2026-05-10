Police issue notice on launch of digital motor insurance cards

Police have issued a special notice regarding the issuance of digital motor vehicle insurance cards, which came into effect from May 1.

The introduction of the digital motor vehicle insurance cards follows a decision taken jointly by the Insurance Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka, the Sri Lanka Insurance Association and other stakeholders in the insurance industry to replace traditional motor insurance certificates with digital insurance cards issued by insurance companies.

Alongside this transition, a National Insurance Verification System has also been introduced, allowing authorities and the public to verify the validity of motor insurance policies through multiple channels.

The system can be accessed via:

USSD Code: *1338#

Users can dial *1338# from any mobile phone, enter the vehicle number or policy number, and instantly receive the current status of the insurance policy.

SMS Service: 1338

By sending an SMS with the vehicle number or policy number to 1338, users will receive an immediate reply confirming whether the insurance is active and valid.

Hotline: 1338

Callers can follow the instructions to connect with the relevant insurance company, provide policy or vehicle details, and obtain verification of insurance validity through customer service officers.

Police noted that vehicle numbers must be entered in a specific format, without spaces, and that the prefix “ශ්‍රී” should be entered as “SRI” in English where applicable. Charges will not be applied for calls or SMS services to 1338.

Police also clarified that while digital insurance cards are being introduced, temporary insurance cover notes will continue for the time being. However, this practice is expected to be phased out in the future.

Insurance cards already issued will remain valid until their expiry date.

The notice further states that digital insurance cards—whether in electronic or printed copy form—must be accepted, and their validity can be verified through the official systems. Under the Electronic Transactions Act No. 19 of 2006, such digital documents cannot be denied legal validity.