World has lost about 1 billion barrels of oil in two months: Aramco CEO

The world has lost about 1 billion barrels of oil over the past two months and energy markets will take time to stabilise even if flows resume, Saudi Aramco’s CEO ⁠said on Sunday, as shipping disruptions choke traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Our objective is simple: keep energy flowing, even when the system is under strain,” Amin Nasser told Reuters in a statement after Aramco reported a 25% jump in net profit in its first-quarter.

Global energy supplies have been sharply squeezed by Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has ⁠curtailed shipping and driven prices higher following the U.S.-Israeli war.

“Reopening routes is not the same as normalizing a market that has been deprived of about one billion barrels of oil,” Nasser said, ⁠adding that years of underinvestment have compounded the strain on already-low global inventories.

Aramco has used its East-West Pipeline to bypass Hormuz and ⁠transport crude to the Red Sea, an asset Nasser described as a “critical lifeline” to mitigate the global supply crisis.

Despite ⁠shifts in shipping routes, Nasser reiterated that Asia remained a key priority for the company and was central to global demand.

Source: Reuters

-- Agencies