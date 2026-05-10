Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets decreased to USD 6,759 million in April 2026 from USD 7,026 million recorded in March 2026.

Accordingly, the country’s reserve assets have dropped below the USD 7 billion threshold after two months, data from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) shows.

Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets surpassed the USD 7 billion mark in February 2026, the first time since August 2020.

However, this includes the proceeds received under the swap arrangement with the People’s Bank of China, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).