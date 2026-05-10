Use petrol, diesel carefully: Indian PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the need of the hour is to use petro products with restraint in the wake of the West Asia crisis.

Speaking at an event during which he also virtually laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth in Telangana, Modi said that the imported petro products should be used only as per need, as it will not only save foreign exchange but also reduce the adverse impact of war.

Noting that India has reached a spot among the top countries in the world in terms of solar power over the past few years, he said that unprecedented work has been done in ethanol blending in petrol.

First, Indian the government is focused on 100 per cent LPG coverage, and now, it is focused on the supply of piped gas economically. The government is also promoting a CNG-based system.

Due to all these efforts, India is dealing with the major energy crisis in the world, he said.

“But, today, the need of the hour is also to use petrol, gas, diesel and such things with great restraint. We have to use imported petro products only as per need. This will not only save foreign exchange but reduce the adverse impact of war,” he said.

Source: NDTV

-- Agencies