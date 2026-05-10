Heavy rainfall floods sections of WellawayaColombo main road, disrupting traffic
May 10, 2026 09:33 pm
Several areas along the Wellawaya–Colombo main road have been inundated following heavy rainfall experienced in Wellawaya and surrounding areas tonight (10).
The Gangaramaya Temple area and Ethiliwewa region in Wellawaya have been affected by flooding, resulting in disruptions to vehicular movement along the main road.
Authorities said that traffic flow in the affected sections has been obstructed due to rising water levels.