Underworld kingpin Batuwatte Chamara brough back to Sri Lanka
May 10, 2026 11:35 pm
Notorious underworld figure and drug trafficker Manoj Suranga, also known as “Batuwatte Chamara”, who was arrested in Azerbaijan recently, has been brought back to Sri Lanka this evening (10), police said.
A team of Sri Lankan police officers had left for Azerbaijan on May 07 in order to facilitate the repatriation of the wanted suspect.
They had reportedly arrived in the country this evening onboard a flight arriving from Dubai.