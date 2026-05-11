Heavy rainfall above 100 mm expected in parts of the island

According to the latest weather analysis based on last morning (10), the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka is likely to develop into a low-pressure area around the next 48 hours, the Department of Meteorology said.

Therefore, the prevailing showery conditions over the island are expected to continue during the next few days.

Under the influence of this system, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in most parts of the island and cloudy skies are expected, the Met. Department said.

Heavy rainfalls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, North-Western and Northern provinces, it added.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.