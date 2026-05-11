New electricity tariff revision takes effect from today

The electricity tariff revision for the second and third quarters of this year is scheduled to be implemented from today (11).

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) recently approved the implementation of the electricity tariff revision for the second quarter of 2026, with effect from April 1.

Accordingly, steps were taken to increase electricity tariffs by between 8% and 14.4%.

In this context, a revised cost estimate for the second quarter of this year was submitted once again to the PUCSL by the National System Operator (Pvt) Ltd on April 27.

It was stated that the request for the tariff increase was prompted by the rise in the cost of electricity generation due to increased fuel prices.

However, the government has agreed in writing to the PUCSL to provide a subsidy of Rs. 15 billion to prevent electricity consumers from being affected by the increase in electricity tariffs.

Accordingly, the latest electricity tariff increase will not apply to 95% of the country’s electricity consumers.

There will be no increase in tariffs for domestic consumers using between 0 and 180 units per month.

However, households exceeding the 180-unit threshold will face increased charges depending on their level of consumption.

Consumers using 210 units will see their electricity bill increase from Rs. 9,570 to Rs. 11,330, reflecting an increase of Rs. 1,760.

Similarly, the existing bill of Rs. 12,120 for a consumer using 240 units has been increased by Rs. 2,210, bringing the total bill to Rs. 14,330.

The PUCSL further noted that households using 270 units and 300 units will face increases of Rs. 2,660 and Rs. 3,110, respectively.