Landslide early warnings issued to areas in five districts

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a landslide early warning for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) in five districts in view of the prevailing adverse weather conditions in parts of the country.

Accordingly, the landslide warning issued by the NBRO will be in effect until 9.00 pm today (11).

District and Divisional Secretariat Divisions that have been issued Level 1 (Yellow) landslide warnings, advising people to remain watchful, are as follows:

Badulla District: Passara DSD and surrounding areas

Kurunegala District: Ridigama DSD and surrounding areas

Matale District: Naula DSD and surrounding areas

Monaragala District: Ambanganga Korale, Rattota, Badalkumbura, and Wellawaya DSDs and surrounding areas

Ratnapura District: Godakawela DSD and surrounding areas