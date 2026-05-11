Landslide early warnings issued to areas in five districts

Landslide early warnings issued to areas in five districts

May 11, 2026   08:34 am

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a landslide early warning for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) in five districts in view of the prevailing adverse weather conditions in parts of the country.

Accordingly, the landslide warning issued by the NBRO will be in effect until 9.00 pm today (11).

District and Divisional Secretariat Divisions that have been issued Level 1 (Yellow) landslide warnings, advising people to remain watchful, are as follows:

Badulla District: Passara DSD and surrounding areas

Kurunegala District: Ridigama DSD and surrounding areas

Matale District: Naula DSD and surrounding areas

Monaragala District: Ambanganga Korale, Rattota, Badalkumbura, and Wellawaya DSDs and surrounding areas

Ratnapura District: Godakawela DSD and surrounding areas

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Adequate fertilizer in stock for Yala season: Govt. Farmers highlight price hike, distribution delays (English)

Adequate fertilizer in stock for Yala season: Govt. Farmers highlight price hike, distribution delays (English)

Adequate fertilizer in stock for Yala season: Govt. Farmers highlight price hike, distribution delays (English)

''Farmers were deceived in pursuit of power'' Sajith raises alarm over lack of fertilizer stocks (English)

''Farmers were deceived in pursuit of power'' Sajith raises alarm over lack of fertilizer stocks (English)

Remains of ex-SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena laid to reset at Borella Cemetery (English)

Remains of ex-SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena laid to reset at Borella Cemetery (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.10

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.10

18% electricity tariff hike on consumers exceeding 180 units is 'extortion', claims Sajith (English)

18% electricity tariff hike on consumers exceeding 180 units is 'extortion', claims Sajith (English)

Post-mortem examination carried out on death of Kapila Chadrasena (English)

Post-mortem examination carried out on death of Kapila Chadrasena (English)

PUCSL approves 18% electricity tariff increase for consumers exceeding 180 units (English)

PUCSL approves 18% electricity tariff increase for consumers exceeding 180 units (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm