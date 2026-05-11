Landslide early warnings issued to areas in five districts
May 11, 2026 08:34 am
The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a landslide early warning for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) in five districts in view of the prevailing adverse weather conditions in parts of the country.
Accordingly, the landslide warning issued by the NBRO will be in effect until 9.00 pm today (11).
District and Divisional Secretariat Divisions that have been issued Level 1 (Yellow) landslide warnings, advising people to remain watchful, are as follows:
Badulla District: Passara DSD and surrounding areas
Kurunegala District: Ridigama DSD and surrounding areas
Matale District: Naula DSD and surrounding areas
Monaragala District: Ambanganga Korale, Rattota, Badalkumbura, and Wellawaya DSDs and surrounding areas
Ratnapura District: Godakawela DSD and surrounding areas