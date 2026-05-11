All sand mining permits in Mannar temporarily suspended

All sand mining permits in the Mannar District have been temporarily suspended following concerns that have arisen regarding the issuance of permits in the district.

The decision was taken following a special discussion held yesterday (10) at the Mannar District Secretariat between officials and sand business owners on the prevention of illegal sand rackets, the issuance of sand mining permits and the regulation of sand prices.

Commenting on the matter, Chairman of the District Development Committee and Deputy Minister of Co-operative Development, Upali Samarasinghe, said that future sand mining permits would be issued under a new legal framework.

He further stated that sand business owners had presented their concerns, proposals and suggestions during the discussion.

According to him, the businessmen requested that, in order to control sand prices, three cubes of sand be provided at Rs. 50,000 for the construction of houses for poor families, three cubes at Rs. 65,000 for government construction projects, and that a fee increase of Rs. 350 per kilometre be allowed for other Divisional Secretariat divisions.

“Furthermore, some legal matters have been newly drafted relating to the issuance of permits. Accordingly, the Minister and the Director of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau stated that a fresh set of rules will be prepared for the issuance of permits under the final conclusion and supervision of the District Secretary,” he said.

Moreover, he expressed confidence that the revised process would bring formality to the issuance of sand mining permits.