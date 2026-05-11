All sand mining permits in Mannar temporarily suspended

All sand mining permits in Mannar temporarily suspended

May 11, 2026   10:20 am

All sand mining permits in the Mannar District have been temporarily suspended following concerns that have arisen regarding the issuance of permits in the district.

The decision was taken following a special discussion held yesterday (10) at the Mannar District Secretariat between officials and sand business owners on the prevention of illegal sand rackets, the issuance of sand mining permits and the regulation of sand prices.

Commenting on the matter, Chairman of the District Development Committee and Deputy Minister of Co-operative Development, Upali Samarasinghe, said that future sand mining permits would be issued under a new legal framework.

He further stated that sand business owners had presented their concerns, proposals and suggestions during the discussion.

According to him, the businessmen requested that, in order to control sand prices, three cubes of sand be provided at Rs. 50,000 for the construction of houses for poor families, three cubes at Rs. 65,000 for government construction projects, and that a fee increase of Rs. 350 per kilometre be allowed for other Divisional Secretariat divisions.

“Furthermore, some legal matters have been newly drafted relating to the issuance of permits. Accordingly, the Minister and the Director of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau stated that a fresh set of rules will be prepared for the issuance of permits under the final conclusion and supervision of the District Secretary,” he said.

Moreover, he expressed confidence that the revised process would bring formality to the issuance of sand mining permits.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Adequate fertilizer in stock for Yala season: Govt. Farmers highlight price hike, distribution delays (English)

Adequate fertilizer in stock for Yala season: Govt. Farmers highlight price hike, distribution delays (English)

Adequate fertilizer in stock for Yala season: Govt. Farmers highlight price hike, distribution delays (English)

''Farmers were deceived in pursuit of power'' Sajith raises alarm over lack of fertilizer stocks (English)

''Farmers were deceived in pursuit of power'' Sajith raises alarm over lack of fertilizer stocks (English)

Remains of ex-SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena laid to reset at Borella Cemetery (English)

Remains of ex-SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena laid to reset at Borella Cemetery (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.10

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.10

18% electricity tariff hike on consumers exceeding 180 units is 'extortion', claims Sajith (English)

18% electricity tariff hike on consumers exceeding 180 units is 'extortion', claims Sajith (English)

Post-mortem examination carried out on death of Kapila Chadrasena (English)

Post-mortem examination carried out on death of Kapila Chadrasena (English)

PUCSL approves 18% electricity tariff increase for consumers exceeding 180 units (English)

PUCSL approves 18% electricity tariff increase for consumers exceeding 180 units (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm