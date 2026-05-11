Three killed in separate road accidents across the island

A total of three individuals have died in separate road accidents reported from different parts of the island, police said.

An accident was reported last morning (10) when a three-wheeler travelling towards Karawanella collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction in the Kabulumulla area on the Hatton-Colombo Road within the Yatiyantota Police Division.

According to police, the driver of the three-wheeler and a 14-year-old boy who was travelling behind the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were admitted to Karawanella Base Hospital.

However, the three-wheeler driver later succumbed to his injuries after admission to the hospital, police said.

The deceased has been identified as a 59-year-old resident of the Parussella area in Yatiyantota.

The bus driver involved in the accident has been arrested, and Yatiyantota Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

In a separate incident that occurred yesterday (10) in the Ballapana area along the Colombo-Kandy main road within the Kegalle Police Division, a three-wheeler, travelling from behind, lost control, veered off the roadway, and collided with a lorry parked on the roadside facing Colombo.

The driver and a passenger seated behind the three-wheeler sustained serious injuries and were admitted to Kegalle District General Hospital.

The passenger, a 59-year-old resident of Weragoda in Hemmathagama, later succumbed to injuries, police said.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian crossing the road in Ward Place within the Borella Police Division was knocked down by a car travelling towards Borella Junction last morning.

The seriously injured pedestrian succumbed to injuries after being admitted to Colombo National Hospital, police said.

The deceased has been identified as a 52-year-old resident of Kashyapagama in Habarana, police said.

The car driver has been arrested, and further investigations are being conducted by the Borella Police.