Advisory issued for severe lightning

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for severe lightning in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-Central, Eastern provinces and in the Kurunegala, Mullaitivu, Mannar, Vavuniya districts.

The advisory issued at noon today (11) will be in effect until 11.30 p.m.

Accordingly, thundershowers accompanied with severe lightning are likely to occur at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-Central and Eastern provinces and in the Kurunegala, Mullaitivu, Mannar and Vavuniya districts after 1.00 p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.