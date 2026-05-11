Meteorologists predict continued rain in the upcoming days as reservoirs near capacity limits

Heavy rainfall caused by the prevailing weather conditions may lead to rising water levels in reservoirs across the country, according to the Department of Irrigation.

The Director of Irrigation (Hydrology & Disaster Management), Lasantha Sooriyabandara said authorities have already begun releasing water from reservoirs identified as being at risk.

Speaking during the Ada Derana ‘Big Focus’ program, Director Sooriyabandara stated that approximately 65 percent of the country’s total reservoir capacity is currently filled. Of the 73 major reservoirs, 12 are already spilling, along with six medium-sized reservoirs.

He warned that the spilling of the Weheragala Reservoir has created a potentially dangerous situation in Kataragama.

Sooriyabandara noted that large numbers of pilgrims and visitors travelling from outside the area to the Kataragama sacred site may not be familiar with the behavior of the Menik Ganga river. He urged the public to remain cautious when using the river and surrounding areas.

He further stated that additional rainfall in the coming days could result in increased water releases from reservoirs, raising the risk level further.

However, he emphasized that no flood conditions have been reported so far as a result of the controlled water releases.

The Irrigation Department also warned that the current rainfall pattern is capable of producing intense showers within a short period of time, increasing the possibility of sudden inundation in low-lying areas even where there are no nearby rivers.