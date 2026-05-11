Mahinda Rajapaksa to appear before Bribery Commission amid legal dispute over evidence validity

Mahinda Rajapaksa to appear before Bribery Commission amid legal dispute over evidence validity

May 11, 2026   02:52 pm

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa is scheduled to appear before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) tomorrow (12), according to his media spokesperson Attorney Manoj Gamage.

He said former President Rajapaksa is expected to present himself at the Commission at 9.00 a.m. tomorrow.

Gamage noted that discussions are currently underway regarding certain procedural matters and a meeting with the legal team is planned for later today to further review the situation.

He added that the summons is reportedly based on a statement given by the late former Chief Executive Officer of SriLankan Airlines, Kapila Chandrasena.

However, he pointed out that Chandrasena had later filed a sworn affidavit in court claiming that his earlier statement was obtained under threats and coercion.

Attorney Gamage argued that if the current summons is based on such a contested statement, it raises serious legal concerns. He further stated that the matter has already been brought before court, and if proceedings continue on the basis of what he described as an unlawful confession, legal action may be taken against the relevant parties.

He also emphasized that there is no change in their current position, confirming that Mahinda Rajapaksa is expected to appear before the Commission as scheduled, noting that he has never avoided legal proceedings.

According to him, the legal team will assess the situation further during today’s discussions before finalizing any additional steps.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Adequate fertilizer in stock for Yala season: Govt. Farmers highlight price hike, distribution delays (English)

Adequate fertilizer in stock for Yala season: Govt. Farmers highlight price hike, distribution delays (English)

''Farmers were deceived in pursuit of power'' Sajith raises alarm over lack of fertilizer stocks (English)

''Farmers were deceived in pursuit of power'' Sajith raises alarm over lack of fertilizer stocks (English)

Remains of ex-SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena laid to reset at Borella Cemetery (English)

Remains of ex-SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena laid to reset at Borella Cemetery (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.10

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.10

18% electricity tariff hike on consumers exceeding 180 units is 'extortion', claims Sajith (English)

18% electricity tariff hike on consumers exceeding 180 units is 'extortion', claims Sajith (English)

Post-mortem examination carried out on death of Kapila Chadrasena (English)

Post-mortem examination carried out on death of Kapila Chadrasena (English)

PUCSL approves 18% electricity tariff increase for consumers exceeding 180 units (English)

PUCSL approves 18% electricity tariff increase for consumers exceeding 180 units (English)