84% of Sri Lankans willing to donate eyes, Health Ministry says

Around 84% of the population in Sri Lanka have expressed willingness to donate their eyes, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry said the National Eye Bank, established 15 years ago, has so far received around 17,000 corneas, which have been used in approximately 12,000 corneal transplant surgeries.

It further noted that between 4,000 and 5,000 corneas have been provided to other countries based on international demand and requests.

The Health Ministry also highlighted that the National Eye Bank is an internationally recognized institution, with continued demand for corneas from several countries, including Singapore and South Africa, as well as other Asian nations.