Low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, Met Dept. warns of continued rain and rough seas

The atmospheric disturbance that prevailed over the Bay of Bengal has developed into a low-pressure area, the Department of Meteorology has stated.

Issuing an amber advisory, the Met. Department said the low-pressure area is currently located near 10.1N and 82.5E.

Therefore, the prevailing showery conditions over the island are expected to continue, it added.

Meanwhile, strong winds and rough seas can be expected over the deep and shallow sea areas around the island, as well as over the deep sea areas of the Bay of Bengal.

The general public, as well as the naval and fishing communities have been requested to be attentive to the future forecasts and bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.