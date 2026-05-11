Low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, Met Dept. warns of continued rain and rough seas

Low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, Met Dept. warns of continued rain and rough seas

May 11, 2026   03:44 pm

The atmospheric disturbance that prevailed over the Bay of Bengal has developed into a low-pressure area, the Department of Meteorology has stated.

Issuing an amber advisory, the Met. Department said the low-pressure area is currently located near 10.1N and 82.5E.

Therefore, the prevailing showery conditions over the island are expected to continue, it added.

Meanwhile, strong winds and rough seas can be expected over the deep and shallow sea areas around the island, as well as over the deep sea areas of the Bay of Bengal.

The general public, as well as the naval and fishing communities have been requested to be attentive to the future forecasts and bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Adequate fertilizer in stock for Yala season: Govt. Farmers highlight price hike, distribution delays (English)

Adequate fertilizer in stock for Yala season: Govt. Farmers highlight price hike, distribution delays (English)

''Farmers were deceived in pursuit of power'' Sajith raises alarm over lack of fertilizer stocks (English)

''Farmers were deceived in pursuit of power'' Sajith raises alarm over lack of fertilizer stocks (English)

Remains of ex-SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena laid to reset at Borella Cemetery (English)

Remains of ex-SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena laid to reset at Borella Cemetery (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.10

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.05.10

18% electricity tariff hike on consumers exceeding 180 units is 'extortion', claims Sajith (English)

18% electricity tariff hike on consumers exceeding 180 units is 'extortion', claims Sajith (English)

Post-mortem examination carried out on death of Kapila Chadrasena (English)

Post-mortem examination carried out on death of Kapila Chadrasena (English)

PUCSL approves 18% electricity tariff increase for consumers exceeding 180 units (English)

PUCSL approves 18% electricity tariff increase for consumers exceeding 180 units (English)