Case against Shashi Weerawansa adjourned till May 25

Case against Shashi Weerawansa adjourned till May 25

May 11, 2026   04:29 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered that the case filed against Shashi Weerawansa, the wife of former Minister Wimal Weerawansa, be taken up again on May 25, Ada Derana reporter said.

The case has been filed against Shashi Weerawansa over allegations of obtaining a diplomatic passport using forged documents.

When the case was called, the accused, who is currently out on bail, appeared before court.

Appearing for the defence, Attorney Buddhika Chandrasekara informed court that he wished to inspect the computer system used to generate electronic documents relevant to the case before proceeding with the examination of witnesses.

He argued that access to the system had not been provided under the provisions of the Evidence Ordinance, and therefore the trial could not proceed in a fair manner.

Following submissions, the Magistrate directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to inform its position at the next hearing regarding whether the defence would be granted access to inspect the computer system used in generating the evidence prior to the commencement of trial proceedings.

Accordingly, the court ordered that the matter be recalled on May 25 for further hearing.

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