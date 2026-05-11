Newborn death probe at Trinco Hospital leads to suspension of two medical officers

The Director General of Health Services has decided to suspend a consultant obstetrician and gynecologist along with a senior resident medical officer attached to the Trincomalee District General Hospital, following a preliminary investigation into the death of a newborn during childbirth on April 9.

The suspension was ordered based on the findings of an initial inquiry conducted by the Ministry of Health.

According to the allegations, during an emergency situation in the labour ward, a resident medical officer had made six telephone calls requesting the two doctors to attend the theatre, but they reportedly failed to respond or arrive at the hospital at the time.

It is further alleged that the two doctors were engaged in a caesarean section procedure at a private hospital during the same period.

Following these claims, the Ministry of Health carried out a preliminary investigation, which indicated possible negligence of official duties during working hours due to involvement in private medical practice.

Based on the findings, the health authorities have temporarily suspended the services of the two doctors over multiple charges, including alleged dereliction of duty outside approved procedures.

A formal disciplinary inquiry is expected to be conducted by the Ministry of Health.