Suspect remanded over Rs. 18 million gold fraud case

Suspect remanded over Rs. 18 million gold fraud case

May 11, 2026   04:49 pm

An individual arrested in connection with a large-scale fraud involving the alleged promise of five kilograms of gold has been remanded until tomorrow (12) by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The suspect was produced before court by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over allegations that a businessman was deceived and defrauded of more than Rs. 18 million.

According to the complaint, the suspect had assured the victim that he could provide five kilograms of gold and had subsequently obtained the money through fraudulent means.

When the case was taken up, police requested that the suspect be subjected to an identification parade.

Accepting the request, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be remanded until tomorrow and be produced for identification proceedings.

Court was also informed that two other suspects connected to the same incident are already in remand custody.

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