President reviews progress of Prajashakthi National Movement

Of the Rs. 25, 000 million allocated under the 2026 Budget for the “Prajashakthi” National Poverty Alleviation Programme, development projects valued at Rs. 23,000 million have already been approved and forwarded to District Secretaries for implementation, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

The allocations have been directed towards projects prioritised by Community Development Councils in the areas of livelihood development, the production economy and food security.

These details were revealed during a discussion held today (11) at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to review the progress achieved thus far under the “Prajashakthi” National Movement.

During the discussion, the President reviewed the progress of the programme, which is being implemented as a flagship government initiative aimed at eradicating rural poverty and uplifting rural communities. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining continuous follow-up regarding the implementation of projects, the benefits generated and the extent to which they contribute towards improving the living standards of the people, the PMD noted.

Officials informed the President that 13,977 Community Development Councils have already been established at Grama Niladhari Division level. The President was also briefed on the financial allocations provided to these councils.

The President was informed of the measures taken to provide necessary facilities to “Prajashakthi” units established at Divisional Secretariat and District levels with the objective of strengthening information technology infrastructure for the implementation of the programme.

Details were also presented regarding training programmes currently being conducted across all 25 districts to raise awareness among officials attached to Community Development Councils, the PMD added.

The Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment, Upali Pannilage, Deputy Minister, Wasantha Piyatissa, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Secretary to the Ministry of Social Security and Community Empowerment, Sampath Manthrinayake, Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Kapila Janaka Bandara, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment, were also present at the discussion.