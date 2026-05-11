Level 2 landslide warning issued to residents of Passara

Level 2 landslide warning issued to residents of Passara

May 11, 2026   07:02 pm

Level 2 landslide warning has been issued to residents of Passara Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) of the Badulla district owing to incessant rains experienced in parts of the island.

Accordingly, landslide warnings issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) will be in effect from 4:00 p.m. today (11) to 4:00 p.m. tomorrow (12).

The NBRO stated that Level-1 (Yellow) warnings have also been issued to residents of several areas in six districts.

Level-1 (Yellow) warnings have been issued to residents of following areas:

Badulla District: Bandarawela Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Kalutara District: Walallawita Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Kurunegala District: Rideegama Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Matale District: Rattota, Ambanganga Korale and Naula Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Monaragala District: Wellawaya and Badalkumbura Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Ratnapura District: Ratnapura and Kalawana Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

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