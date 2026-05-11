Heavy rains over 100 mm forecast across Sri Lanka as low-pressure system intensifies

The Department of Meteorology has warned that heavy showers exceeding 100 mm are likely in several parts of the country due to the influence of a low-pressure area located to the northeast of Sri Lanka.

According to the Department, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-Western, and Northern provinces. Heavy showers have also been forecast for the Galle, Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged the general public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to reduce the risk of damage caused by heavy rainfall, strong winds and lightning associated with thundershowers.

Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to stay updated on weather alerts and avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather conditions.

Moreover, Level 2 landslide warning has been issued to residents of Passara Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) of the Badulla district owing to incessant rains experienced in parts of the island.

Accordingly, landslide warnings issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) will be in effect from 4:00 p.m. today (11) to 4:00 p.m. tomorrow (12).

The NBRO stated that Level-1 (Yellow) warnings have also been issued to residents of several areas in six districts.

Level-1 (Yellow) warnings have been issued to residents of following areas:

Badulla District: Bandarawela Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Kalutara District: Walallawita Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Kurunegala District: Rideegama Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Matale District: Rattota, Ambanganga Korale and Naula Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Monaragala District: Wellawaya and Badalkumbura Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Ratnapura District: Godakawela, Ratnapura and Kalawana Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas