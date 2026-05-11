Udawalawa Reservoir sees massive 35,000 kg fish harvest following heavy rains

Udawalawa Reservoir sees massive 35,000 kg fish harvest following heavy rains

May 11, 2026   08:22 pm

More than 35,000 kilograms of fish were harvested from the Udawalawa Reservoir over just two days — May 9 and 10 — according to the National Aquaculture Development Authority of Sri Lanka.

The authority said the total value of the catch amounted to Rs. 10.9 million.

Officials attributed the record-breaking harvest to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the reservoir, including Balangoda, which caused water levels in the Walawe River to rise significantly.

The catch consisted of 27,030 kilograms of Catla, 7,430 kilograms of Mrigal, and 1,009 kilograms of Tilapia.

Authorities also noted that a considerable portion of the fish stock had been transported to Negombo for dried fish production.

The large-scale harvest provided direct economic benefits to 313 fishermen in the region, while creating indirect employment opportunities for nearly 1,650 others.

The authority further stated that the increased supply had helped provide consumers with fresh, high-quality freshwater fish at affordable prices, while also supporting the protein needs of local communities.

As part of efforts to further develop the freshwater fishing industry, the National Aquaculture Development Authority plans to release 2.4 million freshwater fish fingerlings into the Udawalawa Reservoir this year.

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